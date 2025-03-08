VANCOUVER - Kiefer Sherwood scored late in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks downed the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Friday.

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring for the Canucks (29-22-11) on a man advantage midway through the first period. The goal snapped the star centre’s 15-game scoring drought.

Teddy Blueger sealed the victory with an empty-net strike with 53.1 seconds left on the clock. Defenceman Filip Hronek contributed a pair of assists and goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced.

A power-play marker from Minnesota defenceman Brock Faber tied the score 1-1 at the 7:12 mark of the third period.

Goalie Filip Gustavsson had 17 saves for the Wild (36-23-4).

The result vaulted the Canucks over the Calgary Flames and into the Western Conference’s final playoff spot with 20 games to go on Vancouver’s regular-season schedule.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: The home side played without captain Quinn Hughes for a second straight game. The star defenceman is considered day to day with a lower-body injury, but general manager Patrik Allvin said earlier Friday he expects Hughes back in the lineup sometime next week.

Wild: Justin Brazeau played his first game for Minnesota. The Wild picked up the 27-year-old winger from the Boston Bruins on Thursday in exchange for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a 2026 sixth-round selection.

KEY MOMENT

Sherwood broke the tie late at the 16:15 mark of the third, scooping a pass from Hronek out from his skates and blasting it in past Gustavsson for his 14th goal of the season.

KEY STAT

Faber's tally marked just the second power-play goal the Canucks have allowed over their last 11 games. Vancouver has killed off 24 of its last 26 penalties.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Continue a four-game homestand Sunday against the Dallas Stars.

Wild: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2027