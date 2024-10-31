The Winnipeg Jets are off to a flying start as they sit atop the NHL standings with a 9-1-0 record and 18 points.

While the Jets have gotten production from across the lineup, it has been the play of winger Kyle Connor that has paced the team this season.

Connor leads the Jets in scoring this season, riding a 10-game point streak to open the season with nine goals and 17 points. His nine goals are second in the league, tied with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Montreal’s Cole Caufield, behind New Jersey’s Nico Hischier with 10.

The Shelby, Township, Mich., native had a goal and two assists Wednesday night, picking up his 500th NHL point in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. His career totals are now 252 goals and 502 points in 541 NHL games.

“We’ve been hoping to keep Kyle as our little secret up here, but 500 points might be tough to hide,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said Wednesday night. “He’s off to a great start this year and he’s an elite player in this league.”

Connor scored 34 goals with 61 points in 65 games last season, earning a second career All-Star Game nod. Since 2017-18, Connor has scored at least 31 goals in every season he has played, with the exception of the shortened 2020-21 season when he managed 26 goals in 56 games.

The Jets are dominating on the power play this season as they have the top-ranked unit at 44.8 per cent. Connor has scored five of his nine goals on the man advantage.

“Kyle is a fantastic player. I’m very, very lucky to play with him,” Jets forward Mark Scheifele said. “He brings it night in and night out and tonight he was absolutely phenomenal.”