COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Damon Severson broke a scoreless tie in the third period, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Islanders 2-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the first time this season the Blue Jackets (5-3-1) have won two straight, but they have earned seven of a possible eight points in their last four games.

After both goalies turned away some great shots in the first two periods, Severson's shot from a sharp angle on the right caromed off the skate of New York defenseman Ryan Pulock and into the net 5:43 into the third. It was Severson's second goal of the season.

Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for the Islanders (3-5-2) but was pulled for a sixth skater with 2:30 left. Justin Danforth then scored an empty-netter 27 seconds later.

Takeaways

Islanders: They had five shots on goal in the first period until their play picked up in the second, but Merzlikins kept the net clean for Columbus.

Blue Jackets: Of all the great looks and shots they took through the first two periods, they finally got the goal on a bounce off an opponent's skate. After scoring six goals in each of their previous wins this season, Columbus had to sweat one out.

Key moment

Severson netted a shot from right point near the end of the first period, but officials waved it off because they said James van Riemsdyk interfered with Varlamov.

Key stat

Merlikins got the 11th shutout of his career. It came two nights after he lost a shutout bid against Edmonton on a power play with 27 seconds left. Columbus won that game 6-1.

Up Next

Both teams will be back in action on Friday, with the Islanders visiting Buffalo and the Blue Jackets hosting the Winnipeg.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl