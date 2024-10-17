Emil Heineman was determined to crack the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup out of training camp and has quickly proven his worth to the team just one week into the season.

After spending the majority of last season with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket, the 22-year-old forward says the key to beginning the 2024-25 campaign in the NHL was making the most of his opportunity.

“Mostly just don’t sit and wait out there,” Heineman told TSN 690 on Thursday as the Canadiens prepare to host the Los Angeles Kings.

“This time, I felt like I went out in camp and really gave it a good shot. I was really going to take this one and see where it took me, pretty much. I felt like I was more aggressive out there.

“That’s one of my biggest strengths – to use my speed, use my shot and win pucks back, be aggressive out there. So, I felt like that was one of the biggest things I brought this time and I’m continuing to work on that. Still [making] adjustments to the league and it has been fun.”

The Leksand, Sweden, native, has appeared in three of four contests for the Canadiens (2-2-0) this season after playing in just four contests overall with the big club in 2023-24. He was a healthy scratch against the Boston Bruins last Thursday.

Heineman, who has been playing on the fourth line with centre Christian Dvorak and right winger Oliver Kapanen, scored his first NHL goal in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. However, it was his second goal of the young season – in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins – that really got the attention of his teammates.

“All the guys were happy,” Heineman said. “We were just laughing about it.

“To be honest, I was a little bit surprised myself too. … There’s no better feeling then going back to the bench after that and the guys are just happy for you and we were having a good time.”

Heineman has quickly found a groove with Dvorak and Kapanen.

“It’s been good,” Heineman said. “I think we’ve been keeping it pretty simple. … I get to go there and be aggressive. I think we have been having really good chemistry too. We talk a lot out there. It’s been working well.”

As for Thursday’s matchup with the Kings, Heineman says it will be important to hit the ground running.

“We expect from us to bounce back from the start we had last time,” he said. “We worked ourselves back, but still keep going with the way we’ve been playing and take the next step.”