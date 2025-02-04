WINNIPEG - Eric Comrie made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets’ potent power play struck for a pair of goals in a 3-0 victory Tuesday over the Carolina Hurricanes that extended their win streak to seven games.

It was the longtime backup goalie’s first shutout of the season and third of his career. His last one was March 25, 2023, when he played for the Buffalo Sabres in a victory over the New York Islanders.

Nino Niederreiter and Neal Pionk both scored with the man advantage, giving the Jets an NHL-best 51 power-play goals this season.

Rasmus Kupari also scored and Niederreiter added an assist for Winnipeg in front of 13,802 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg (38-14-3) is one game shy of tying its season-best win streak of eight games that kicked off the season.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 27 shots for Carolina (32-18-4).

Winnipeg recorded its first power-play goal with 42 seconds left in the opening period after Alex Iafallo’s fancy stickwork set up Niederreiter.

Pionk made it 2-0 with the man advantage when he sent a slapshot past Kochetkov at 3:13 of the second period.

Winnipeg experienced good and bad decisions late in the game.

Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal disallowed for kicking the puck into the net with six minutes left.

Kupari’s goal was ruled no good because of goaltender interference, but a coach’s challenge overturned the decision to make it 3-0 at 16:17.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg played a well-rounded game, going 2-for-4 on the power play and killing off Carolina’s two man-advantage opportunities.

Hurricanes: Carolina went into the match with the league’s best penalty kill, and were on a run of seven straight games without giving up a power-play goal.

KEY MOMENT

Carolina had the game’s first power play late in the opening period and Jackson Blake scored, but a successful Winnipeg coach’s challenge wiped it off the board for goaltender interference.

KEY STAT

With a pair of power-play goals, the Jets have gone 8-for-16 in the past six games.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Jets: Host the New York Islanders on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.