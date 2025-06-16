SCOREBOARD

European teams name first six players to preliminary rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Published

Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Switzerland, Germany, Latvia, and hosts Italy have revealed the first six names on their preliminary rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy. 

All 12 countries participating in the men's hockey tournament will name the first six players on the roster on Monday. The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

The tournament will begin on Feb. 11 with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

Sweden

Finland

Czechia

Switzerland

Germany

Slovakia

  • Erik Cernak, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Martin Fehervary, D, Washington Capitals
  • Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils
  • Martin Pospisil, F, Calgary Flames
  • Juraj Slafkovsky, F, Montreal Canadiens
  • Tomas Tatar, F, EV Zug (Swiss)

Latvia

Italy

  • Damian Clara, G, Anaheim Ducks
  • Thomas Larkin, D, Schwenningen Wild Wings (DEL)
  • Luca Zanatta, D, Val Pusteria Wolves (Austria)
  • Diego Kostner, F, Ambri-Piotta (Swiss-A)
  • Tommy Purdeller, F, Vipiteno Sterzing Broncos (AlpsHL)
  • Daniel Mantenuto, F, Bolzano HC (Austria)

© 2025 All rights reserved.