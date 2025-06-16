European teams name first six players to preliminary rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Switzerland, Germany, Latvia, and hosts Italy have revealed the first six names on their preliminary rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy.

All 12 countries participating in the men's hockey tournament will name the first six players on the roster on Monday. The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

The tournament will begin on Feb. 11 with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

Sweden

Finland

Czechia

Switzerland

Germany

Slovakia

Erik Cernak, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Martin Fehervary, D, Washington Capitals

Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils

Martin Pospisil, F, Calgary Flames

Juraj Slafkovsky, F, Montreal Canadiens

Tomas Tatar, F, EV Zug (Swiss)

Latvia

Italy