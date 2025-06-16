European teams name first six players to preliminary rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics
Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Switzerland, Germany, Latvia, and hosts Italy have revealed the first six names on their preliminary rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy.
All 12 countries participating in the men's hockey tournament will name the first six players on the roster on Monday. The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.
The tournament will begin on Feb. 11 with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.
Sweden
- Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres
- Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Adrian Kempe, F, Los Angeles Kings
- Gabriel Landeskog, F, Colorado Avalanche
- William Nylander, F, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Lucas Raymond, F, Detroit Red Wings
Finland
- Sebastian Aho, F, Carolina Hurricanes
- Aleksander Barkov, F, Florida Panthers
- Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars
- Esa Lindell, D, Dallas Stars
- Mikko Rantanen, F, Dallas Stars
- Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators
Czechia
- Lukas Dostal, G, Anaheim Ducks
- Radko Gudas, D, Anaheim Ducks
- Martin Necas, F, Colorado Avalanche
- Ondrej Palat, F, New Jersey Devils
- David Pastrnak, F, Boston Bruins
- Pavel Zacha, F, Boston Bruins
Switzerland
- Kevin Fiala, F, Los Angeles Kings
- Nico Hischier, F, New Jersey Devils
- Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators
- Timo Meier, F, New Jersey Devils
- Jonas Siegenthaler, D, New Jersey Devils
Germany
- Leon Draisaitl, F, Edmonton Oilers
- Philipp Grubauer, G, Seattle Kraken
- Lukas Reichel, F, Chicago Blackhawks
- Mortiz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings
- Nico Sturm, F, Florida Panthers
- Tim Stutzle, F, Ottawa Senators
Slovakia
- Erik Cernak, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Martin Fehervary, D, Washington Capitals
- Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils
- Martin Pospisil, F, Calgary Flames
- Juraj Slafkovsky, F, Montreal Canadiens
- Tomas Tatar, F, EV Zug (Swiss)
Latvia
- Rodrigo Abois, F, Philadelphia Flyers
- Uvis Balinskis, D, Florida Panthers
- Teddy Blueger, F, Vancouver Canucks
- Zemgus Giergensons, F, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Elvis Merzlikins, G, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Arturs Silovs, G, Vancouver Canucks
Italy
- Damian Clara, G, Anaheim Ducks
- Thomas Larkin, D, Schwenningen Wild Wings (DEL)
- Luca Zanatta, D, Val Pusteria Wolves (Austria)
- Diego Kostner, F, Ambri-Piotta (Swiss-A)
- Tommy Purdeller, F, Vipiteno Sterzing Broncos (AlpsHL)
- Daniel Mantenuto, F, Bolzano HC (Austria)