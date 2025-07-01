Fresh off signing a four-year, $42 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard is ready to take another run at the ultimate prize.

After falling to the Florida Panthers in two straight Stanley Cup Finals, the 25-year-old defenceman believes the Oilers have the right mindset and the right personnel in place to hoist the trophy.

“The goal for myself, for the organization and everybody else in the locker room is to win a Stanley Cup,” Bouchard told reporters on Tuesday.

“Not a lot of teams can say that, but I really do think we have the pieces. We showed that over the past couple of years.

“We're just a fraction off, and we’ve just got to figure that out.”

Bouchard played all 82-regular season games for Edmonton in 2024-25, registering 14 goals, 53 assists and a plus-14 rating.

The Oakville, Ont., followed up with seven goals and 16 helpers in 22 contests during a playoff run that ultimately saw Florida prevail over the Oilers in Game 6.

The Panthers-Oilers clash went the distance the previous year, with Florida taking the series 4-3.

Bouchard knows it has been a long journey the past couple seasons for Edmonton.

“It's not easy to go to the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row,” Bouchard said.

“We had that feeling a couple of years ago, and last year was not any better, if not worse, to go that far two years in a row and not to be rewarded for it."

However, Bouchard is looking forward to taking on the challenge again next season and with the benefit of a familiar group.

“So this upcoming year, I'm excited to have a lot of the same guys back,” Bouchard said.

"Everyone's going to be that much hungrier. Everyone knows that. We have what it takes. We just need to give a little bit more. All in all, I'm excited for next year. I think the Oilers and I have a good chance in the years to come.”

Bouchard’s approach this summer will be improving both sides of his game, but with a particular focus on defence.

"I think [defending] is the big thing,” said Bouchard, who the Oilers selected 10th overall in 2018. "Over the past season or two, I've really focused on the defensive side of things.

“Especially later on this season, come playoff time, the most important thing is to keep the puck out of the net. So I think my game's just gonna keep getting better and grow on both sides."