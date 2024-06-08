The Florida Panthers have a 2-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers after two period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

Florida began the period with a 1-0 lead after Carter Verhaeghe scored early in the first period.

The Panthers added to their lead early in the second period when Evan Rodrigues received the puck in the slot and fired it past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner to double Florida's lead

Rodrigues has four goals and nine points in 17 playoff games and is appearing in his first Stanley Cup Final.

Vladimir Tarasenko almost scored a third Panthers goal minutes later on a four-on-two rush but was stymied twice by Skinner to keep the Oilers in the game.

Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky remained strong in the period, stopping 13 shots in the frame and all 26 overall

Florida is in the final for the second straight season after they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last season and are looking to claim the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

Edmonton's best shot on betting on the board came on the power play half way through the frame where they had multiple glorious opportunities to score but failed to get a shot past Bobrovsky.

Superstar Connor McDavid has been dangerous for the Oilers all night but only has three shots on 15:54 of ice time.

Skinner has allowed two goals and 12 shots after two periods.

Edmonton are 0-3 on the man advantage while the Panthers failed to convert on their only power play of the game.

The Oilers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games in 2006. They are looking for their sixth championship and their first since 1990.

The two teams will battle in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.