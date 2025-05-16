Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues stayed out late at the team's morning skate Friday, indicating he will likely not be in the lineup for Game 6, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The veteran, who has three assists in nine games for the Panthers this postseason, did not participate in Game 5 on Wednesday after skating in practice but not taking any line rushes. He was replaced in the lineup by Jesper Boqvist, who scored a goal and added an assist in the 6-1 victory.

Rodrigues exited Sunday's Game 4 in the third period after a high hit from defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in front of the Florida bench.

The Leafs' blueliner was originally given a five-minute major before the infraction was downgraded to a two-minute interference call.

Game 6 of the series goes goes Friday night in Sunrise, Fla., with the Panthers holding a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven after three consecutive victories.