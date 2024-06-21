Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is considered to be a game-time decision for the team's pivotal Stanley Cup Final Game 6 matchup against the Florida Panthers on Friday, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Kane, 32, skated outside of the team's top-four lines with forwards Sam Gagner and Sam Carrick during Thursday's practice.

The 6-foot-2 winger hasn't played since the Oilers' 4-1 Game 2 loss to the Panthers where he skated 10:33 and had a minus-3 ranking.

Kane admitted to reporters in April that he had been dealing with a sports hernia for most of the season and has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since the start of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Vancouver native is playing in his first Stanley Cup Final in his career and has four goals and eight points in 20 playoff games. He contributed 24 goals and 44 points in 77 games in the regular season.