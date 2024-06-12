The Edmonton Oilers experimented with some new-look line combinations on Wednesday.as forward Evander Kane and defenceman Darnell Nurse missed practice.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch told the media after practice that he expects Nurse to play in Game 3 while veteran forward Corey Perry is likely to return to the lineup after missing Game 2.

Knoblauch could not confirm if Kane would be able to play in Game 3.

Kane and Nurse played 10:33 minutes and 4:20 minutes, respectively, in Game 2 as both are believed to be playing with undisclosed injuries. Kane skated briefly before the team session began on Wednesday.

The Oilers trail the Florida Panthers 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final with Game 3 taking place in Edmonton on Thursday.

Leon Draisaitl centered Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway at practice after playing with Holloway and Adam Henrique in Monday's Game 3 loss.

Henrique, Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown played together on the third line at practice.

The 39-year-old Perry has tallied one assist in 14 playoff games this spring.

The Panthers can take a 3-0 series lead with a win on Thursday.

Teams facing a 2-0 deficit in the championship series have come back to win just five times in 54 attempts. This means the Panthers have a 90.7 per cent of capturing the franchise's first Stanley Cup, according to past results in NHL history.

Lines at Oilers' Practice - Ryan Rishaug, TSN

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman

McLeod - Draisaitl - Holloway

Janmark-Henrique - Brown

Foegele - Carrick/Ryan - Perry

D

Ekholm - Bouchard

Gleason - Desharnais

Kulak - Broberg

Kemp - Ceci

G

Skinner

Pickard