Evgeni Malkin's missing Stanley Cup rings have found inside his residence just days after they were believed to have been stolen, police confirmed on Thursday.

On Tuesday, news broke that Malkin's home had been burglarized on Saturday when the Pittsburgh Penguins were hosting the Ottawa Senators with all three of the veteran forward's Stanley Cup rings among the items apparently stolen during the robbery.

Allegheny Country PD said Thursday night the championship rings were found inside his residence and it "remains an active investigation."

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Allegheny County Police, the Sewickley Heights Police and the entire Penguins organization," Malkin said in a statement on Thursday night. "The outpouring of support and concern from my teammates and fans over the past few days means so much to my family and I."

The 38-year-old Russian has played for the Penguins since being drafted second overall by the franchise in 2004, and he helped lead them to Stanley Cup victories in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Malkin has scored eight goals and 25 assists over 42 games in 2024-25, his 19th season with the Penguins.