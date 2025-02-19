Long-time Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin told The Athletic Wednesday he has no plans on playing anywhere but Pittsburgh, brushing off speculation he could return to Russia for a late-career stint in the KHL.

“I not retire,” Malkin said via The Athletic’s Rob Rossi on Wednesday. “I know what some people say — like, I go back to Russia and play for my home team. But I never say it, you know?

“I retire with Pittsburgh. The Penguins are my team. I love this team. When I retire it’s here.”

The 38-year-old centre played three seasons in the KHL from 2003 to 2006 and again during the NHL lockout in 2012-13.

“I not play in Russia after Pittsburgh,” Malkin said. “Maybe one game for home team in Russia. Just one to say goodbye,” he said.

Malkin is in his 19th season with the organization that selected him No. 2 overall in the 2004 draft. Sidney Crosby, Malkin’s long-time star running mate in Pittsburgh, has also said he only intends on playing for the Penguins.

Rossi writes Fenway Sports Group – the Penguins’ owners – believe keeping the duo together for their entire careers is best for the organization, both long and short-term.

Malkin is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2025-26 season, while Crosby is signed through 2026-27. Crosby and Malkin are the Pens’ leaders in games played, respectively, and are also at the top or near the top in mostly every other offensive category. Rossi adds that ownership envisions each player possibly remaining with the Penguins after their playing careers end.

Despite winning three Stanley Cups in the Malkin-Crosby era, the team has not won a playoff series since 2018 and will resume the 2024-25 season after the 4 Nations Face-Off break at 23-25-9, six points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with six teams to pass.

Meanwhile, Malkin has not played since Jan. 25 because of a knee injury but told Rossi he is feeling better and intends to play Saturday against the Washington Capitals. He has nine goals and 25 assists for 34 points in 47 games so far this season.

For his career, Malkin has 507 goals and 823 assists for a total of 1,330 points in 1,192 regular-season games.