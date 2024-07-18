Parting ways Evgeny Kuznetsov has marked yet another change for a Carolina Hurricanes team that was listed among the winners at the trade deadline last season.

The Hurricanes placed Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers Wednesday to terminate his contract by mutual agreement.

The 32-year-old forward was among the Hurricanes additions at the deadline, acquired from the Washington Capitals, who retained 50 per cent of his $7.8 million cap hit, in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

Carolina also lost their prize addition from the trade deadline, Jake Guentzel, whose rights were traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning before he inked a seven-year contract with them. Also gone are long-time defencemen Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce, and forwards Teuvo Teravainen, Stefan Noesen.

The changes have extended to off the ice as well, with general manager Don Waddell having left to join the Columbus Blue Jackets.

New general manager Eric Tulsky has been tasked with weathering the storm to help ensure the Hurricanes reach the playoff for a seventh straight season. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

The Hurricanes managed to hold on to Jordan Martinook and Jalen Chatfield ahead of free agency and added forwards William Carrier, Jack Roslovic, Eric Robinson and Tyson Jost on the open market.

To help make up for the loss of Skjei and Pesce, the team signed defencemen Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere to three-year deals on July 1.

“You get attached to the guys, especially when we’ve had them [for a long time],” head coach Rod Brind’Amour said of changes earlier this month, per NHL.com. “It was hard, I’ll be honest. It was hard to watch guys walk out of here. I understand it. It’s a business. They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do. But it’s also exciting because you get a whole new group of guys coming in, and maybe some of these young guys will crack the lineup and you get to watch them grow. It’s just the evolution of it.

“I had a lot of tough [phone] calls this summer. I haven’t really had too many of those. We have good players and teams will pay them. We can’t pay everybody. That’s just how it goes unfortunately. I love those guys; I wish them the best. I’m just excited for the new guys coming that are excited to be here and get their game going.”

Brind'Amour, who signed an extension to stay with the Hurricanes in June, has led the team to the playoffs in each of his six seasons at the helm. He noted that he believes the style that he's brought to the Hurricanes has allowed players to shine.

“There’s a learning curve on any team,” Brind’Amour added at the time. “There is familiarity with [Gostisbehere]. With Walker coming in, he’s excited to play the way we play. Most players like the way we play, and they want to do it. We are up-tempo and it’s a fun way to play.

"At the end of the day, these guys are good hockey players. If they have a willingness to get it, they will get it.”



More changes still to come in Carolina?

With Kuznetsov - and his $3.9 million cap hits - now off the books, the Hurricanes have over $13.86 million in cap space, per PuckPedia, though most of that appears earmarked for the team's restricted free agents.

Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis are both still in need of new deals this summer, with Necas among the 14 players across the league to file for arbitration.

Trade rumours have surrounded Necas throughout the off-season as he was reportedly seeking a fresh start elsewhere. The 25-year-old forward is coming off a productive season in which he posted 24 goals and 53 points in 77 games.

Jarvis is coming off a breakout campaign in which he posted 33 goals and 67 points in 81 games, topping the 20-goal and 45-point marks for the first time in his three-year career.

Both Necas and Jarvis played key roles in Carolina's playoff run. Necas posted four goals and nine points in 11 playoff games, while Jarvis had five goals and nine points in the 11 games.

The Hurricanes re-signed forward Jack Drury on Wednesday ahead of his arbitration hearing, reaching a two-year contract worth $3.45 million. The 24-year-old centre had eight goals and 27 points in 74 games this season, adding one goal and five points in 11 playoff games.

It remains to be seen if any more moves will follow once the Hurricanes take care of their in-house business.