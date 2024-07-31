Evgeny Kuznetsov signed a four-year deal with the KHL's SKA St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

The move comes two weeks after the Carolina Hurricanes placed the veteran forward on unconditional waivers for contract termination by mutual agreement.

The 32-year-old forward was previously signed through the upcoming season at a cap hit of $7.8 million, which the Washington Capitals retained half of at the trade deadline in March. His cap hit came off the books for both teams upon the termination.

Kuznetsov, acquired for a third-round pick, had two goals and seven points in 20 games with the Hurricanes to end the season, adding four goals and six points in 10 playoff games.

He had six goals and 17 points in 43 games prior to the trade with the Capitals, missing time while in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Washington placed Kuznetsov on waivers after he was cleared to return, making the trade with the Hurricanes just days later.

Selected 26th overall by the Capitals in the 2010 draft, Kuznetsov has 173 goals and 575 points in 743 career games in the NHL.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia native won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, contributing 12 goals and 32 points in 24 games during that playoff run.