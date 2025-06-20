The Boston Bruins have hired Steve Spott as an assistant coach on Marco Sturm’s staff, the team announced on Friday.

Spott, 57, joins the Bruins organization with 10 seasons of coaching experience following stints with the San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Dallas Stars.

A Toronto native, Spott spent three seasons in Dallas under head coach Pete DeBoer, helping guide the team to the Western Conference Final in each year with the team.

Spott now heads to Boston following DeBoer's firing earlier this spring.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to join the Boston Bruins organization,” Spott said in a press release. “Being part of an Original Six franchise with such a proud history and tradition means a great deal to me and my family.

“The opportunity to work alongside Marco and the rest of this coaching staff, in front of one of the most passionate fanbases in hockey, is something I’m truly grateful for, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Bruins missed out on the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, and hired Sturm as a first-time head coach after the regular season ended.

“I’m thrilled to add Steve Spott to our coaching staff, and also welcome him, his wife Lisa and their children, Tyler and Emma, to Boston.” Sturm said on Spott’s addition to the coaching staff.

“Steve is a passionate teacher, a strong communicator, and brings great structure and detail to everything he does. His experience, especially on special teams, will be a major asset for our group and for the Bruins moving forward."