Former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft will be joining Joel Quenneville's coaching staff with the Anaheim Ducks on July 1.

The deal, which has been confirmed by TSN, will be made official once Woodcroft's contract with the Oilers comes to an end.

Woodcroft was with the Oilers for parts of three seasons from 2022 to 2023. Fired after a 3-9-1 start last season, he amassed a 79-41-13 record over parts of three seasons, reaching the Western Conference Final in 2022.

The 48-year-old was among the candidates to interview for the vacant Boston Bruins head coaching job earlier this summer.