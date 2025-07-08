Forward Jesse Puljujarvi is heading to Switzerland to play for Genève-Servette HC after signing a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Puljujarvi bounced around in 2024-25, starting the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. With three goals and nine points in 25 games, he was waived by the Penguins on Dec. 30. He was later placed on unconditional waivers on Feb. 8 to mutually terminate the contract.

Two days later, he inked a PTO with the Florida Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, and eventually signed a two-way deal with the Panthers for the remainder of the season. Puljujarvi was not a part of the Panthers' Stanley Cup run but helped the Checkers reach the Calder Cup Finals.

With the Checkers, he had five goals and 13 points in 22 regular-season games and in the playoffs, he recorded three goals and 11 points in 18 games.

The fourth-overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2016, Puljujarvi made his NHL debut on Oct. 12, 2016 against the Calgary Flames and scored his first NHL goal in that game. He spent seven years with the organization before being dealt to the Carolina Hurricanes in February 2023.

Internationally, Puljujarvi helped Finland win gold medals at the U18s and World Juniors. At the World Juniors in 2016, he was named tournament MVP and best forward after scoring five goals with 17 points in seven games.

The Alvkarleby, Sweden has skated in 387 career NHL games, scoring 58 goals with 128 points, split between the Oilers, Hurricanes, Penguins and Panthers.