After making his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers last season, goaltender Olivier Rodrigue is heading overseas to continue his career.

Rodrigue signed with HC Barys in the KHL on Thursday, six weeks after going unqualified by the Oilers as a restricted free agent.

The 25-year-old netminder appeared in two games with the Oilers last season, going 0-1-0 with a .862 save percentage and a 3.10 goals-against average in 77 total minutes of playing time. He had a 18-16-7 record with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, posting a .897 save percentage and a 3.12 GAA.

The Chicoutimi, Que. native was selected by the Oilers in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Edmonton remains set to enter the season with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard as their NHL goaltenders. Matt Tomkins, Connor Ungar, Samuel Jonsson and Nathaniel Day are also under contract with the Oilers.