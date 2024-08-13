Ex-Habs, Senators F White signs one-year deal with AHL San Jose

Former Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators forward Colin White signed a one-year contract with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old forward split time last season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Canadiens, who claimed him off of waivers in February. He went without a point in a combined 28 games between the two teams. He also had five goals and 10 points in 21 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"Colin brings a wealth of NHL and AHL experience to the Barracuda," team general manager Joe Will said. "He will provide center depth and we're excited for him to join our team."

White, 26, appeared in 68 games with the Florida Panthers during the 2022-23, recording eight goals and 15 points. He added two assists in 21 playoff games before the Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Boston native was drafted in the first round, 21st overall by the Senators in 2015 and played his first six seasons with the club before his contract bought out. He will continue to count against Ottawa's cap through 2027-28.