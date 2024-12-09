Veteran forward Brendan Lemieux signed a multi-year contract with HC Davos in Switzerland on Monday after terminating his contract with the Carolina Hurricanes last week.

Lemieux, 28, cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday, allowing the team to terminate his deal by mutual consent. He did not appear in a game with the Hurricanes this season, posting two goals in 12 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves.

“Brendan asked to be released from his contract so he could pursue a new opportunity," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said Friday. "We wish him nothing but the best in the next stage of his career.”

Lemieux signed with Davos for the remainder of this season and the two seasons following.

A second-round pick (31st overall) of the Buffalo Sabres in 2014, Lemieux began his professional career with the Winnipeg Jets organization, making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season.

As a member of the Hurricanes in 2023-24, he skated in 32 games, recording five points. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with Carolina in March 2024.

In 307 career NHL games, Lemieux has 36 goals and 74 points split between the Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Hurricanes.