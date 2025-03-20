Ex-Maple Leafs F Leivo ties KHL record for goals in a season

Former NHL forward Josh Leivo tied the KHL record for goals in a season on Thursday with his 48th goal of the campaign.

Leivo tied Sergei Mozyakin's record which has stood since 2016-17, with both players reaching 48 goals in 60 games.

The 31-year-old winger has a newfound scoring touch with Ufa Salavat Yulayev in his second season with the team. He posted 15 goals in 40 games last year, his first in the KHL.

Leivo scored a career-high 10 goals in 49 games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2020. He totalled 42 goals over 265 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Canucks, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis.

The Innisfil, Ont. native had two career 20-goal campaigns in the AHL. He posted 22 goals in 54 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22, adding 15 goals in 18 playoff games en route to being named Calder Cup MVP.

A third-round pick of the Maple Leafs in the 2011 draft, Leivo signed a two-year extension with Ufa Salavat Yulayev in February.