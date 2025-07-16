Mitch Marner is scheduled to make his return to Toronto with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, January 23, the league revealed Wednesday as part of its schedule release.

The former Maple Leafs star will also face his former club in Vegas one week earlier on Jan. 15.

Marner moved to the Golden Knights as part of a sign-and-trade deal just before free agency opened on July 1. Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million contract as part of the deal, which sent forward Nicolas Roy to Toronto.

"When a player of Mitch's magnitude moves away, that's never a fun day," Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said of the trade. "But we were able to recoup a player who I think can really help us."

Drafted No. 4 overall by Toronto in 2015, Marner was an offensive cornerstone for Toronto for nearly a decade, recording a total of 741 points in his nine seasons. He sits fifth all-time in franchise history in points and fourth all-time in assists (520) over the course of 657 games. He also has 13 goals and 63 points in 70 postseason games, but had come under fire in recent years for the Maple Leafs’ lack of success in the postseason given high expectations.

Toronto made the playoffs in each of Marner’s nine NHL seasons, but advanced past the first round only twice, including this past season. The 28-year-old was booed off the ice in his final outing with the Maple Leafs - a Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round - this past spring.

“When I was drafted, all I wanted was to help bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto. That was always the goal, and I came up short. I know how much this team means to this city, and I know the expectations that come with wearing this jersey. I gave everything I had, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. That’s hard to admit, because I wanted it so badly, for all of us,” Marner wrote in a social media post following the sign-and-trade.

In his statement, Marner thanked the city, his teammates and everyone who worked for the organization, but carved out a special section for the fans, many of whom anticipated Marner’s departure given the way the season ended.

“To the fans: thank you. Playing in Toronto is special because of you. Over the last nine seasons, I have felt it all: the passion, the pride, the hope, the pressure, and the support. You care deeply, and I never took that for granted,” he said.

Toronto will open its season at home on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens.