Former Ottawa Senators forward Dominik Kubalik signed with Switzerland's HC Ambrì-Piotta on Wednesday, but the door isn't closed on playing in the NHL this season.

Kubalik's one-year deal includes an opt out for Kubalik to join an NHL team before Dec. 15, a team release said.

The 28-year-old winger posted 11 goals and 15 points in 74 games with the Senators last season.

Kubalik was acquired, along with defenceman Donovan Sebrango and two draft picks, from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for winger Alex DeBrincat in July of 2023. He is coming off a two-year, $5 million deal he signed with the Red Wings in July of 2022.

Drafted 191st overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, Kubalik has 93 goals and 176 points in 357 career games split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Red Wings, and Senators.

The Plzen, Czechia native has represented his country four times at the World Championship, recording 20 goals and 38 points in 33 appearances. He also helped Czechia to a fourth-place finish at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, registering two goals in five games.