Former Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Guy Boucher is taking over behind the bench for Avangard Omsk of the KHL.

The team announced Wednesday that Boucher has signed on through the 2025-26 season. Avangard currently sits eighth in the KHL's Eastern Conference with 13 wins in 29 games.

Boucher spent last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach. The club announced in June that he would not return as new head coach Craig Berube built out his staff.

The Notre-Dame-du-Lac, Que., native previously served as the head coach of the Senators from 2016 to 2019. He had a 94-108-26 record with the Senators and helped them to an Eastern Conference Final in 2017.

He also coached the Lightning from 2010 to 2013, going 97-78-20 and helped take them to the Eastern Conference Final in 2011.

Boucher has a career 191-186-46 coaching record in the NHL.