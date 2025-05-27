The New Jersey Devils have hired Brad Shaw to serve as an assistant coach on Sheldon Keefe's staff.

Shaw finished last season as the interim head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, having replaced John Tortorella in March. Shaw had been with Philadelphia since 2022, serving as an associate head coach.

The Flyers hired Rick Tocchet as their new head coach earlier this month. The team went 5-3-1 under Shaw last season.

Shaw, 61, moved into coaching after his playing career came to an end in 1999. He worked on staffs with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and Flyers.

He also served as interim head coach of the Islanders in 2005-06, going 18-18-4 after replacing Steve Stirling.

The Devils went 42-33-7 this season in their first year under Keefe, reaching the playoffs before being eliminated in five games by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.