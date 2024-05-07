Former Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg, who spent the past three seasons playing in Sweden, signed a two-year deal with the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Hogberg, 29, was a third-round pick by the Senators in 2013 and played three seasons for the club from 2018-19 through 2020-21.

In 42 career NHL games, all with the Senators, the Orebro, Sweden, native went 9-17-9 with a 3.39 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Hogberg registered a 2.51 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 40 games with Linkoping HC in 2023-24.