After being traded twice this season, Erik Brannstrom is taking his talents overseas.

The Buffalo Sabres' pending restricted free agent signed a three-year contract with the Lausanne Hockey Club of the Swiss National League on Monday.

Brannstrom had three goals and eight points in 28 games with the Vancouver Canucks this season before being included as part of the trade that sent J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers in January. He did not appear in an NHL game again this season after the deal, appearing in six games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack before being traded to the Sabres for forward Nicholas Aube-Kubel on trade deadline day.

With the Abbotsford Canucks, Wolfpack and Rochester Americans, Brannstrom posted eight goals and 23 points in 27 AHL games this season.

Selected 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 draft, Brannstrom was once a top prospect and was the centre point of the return for the Ottawa Senators in the blockbuster trade that sent Mark Stone to the Golden Knights in 2019.

The 25-year-old has 10 goals and 77 points in 294 career NHL games with the Senators and Canucks.

Brannstrom spent this season playing on a one-year, $900,000 contract signed with Colorado Avalanche after going unqualified as a restricted free agent by the Senators last summer. He was traded to the Canucks prior to the season.