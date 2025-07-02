The Chicago Blackhawks have opened extension talks with star centre Connor Bedard, general manager Kyle Davidson confirmed Tuesday.

“I probably don’t want to get too far into it, but we are talking,” Davidson told reporters, per NHL.com. “So, I think that’s an indicator of an openness to discuss.

“He made his thoughts very clear at the end of the season and subsequently in other interviews, that he’s committed to Chicago and wants to be here long-term and we obviously want him here long-term, so there’s mutual agreement there.”

Bedard posted 23 goals and 67 points in 82 games this season, his second since behind selected first overall in the 2023 draft. The 19-year-old forward produced at a slightly lower pace this year than last, when he finished with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games.

Re-signing Bedard would the headline item of a largely quiet off-season in Chicago. The team retained pending unrestricted free agent Ryan Donato and acquired Andre Burakovsky and Sam Lafferty in trades, but have otherwise stood pat. The team still has $21.3 million cap space, per Puckpedia, with 21 players signed.

Davidson said extending Bedard is not a guarantee, pointing to the rapidly-rising salary cap as a potential hurdle.

“We’ll see, but if we’re able to get something done (soon), that would be fantastic,” Davidson said. “But if we don’t, I think it’s probably more so out of the uncertainty around how the league and the system is going to be growing or impacted moving forward than anything player/team related.”

The Blackhawks have struggled throughout his tenure, leaving him forced to reject rumours he wants out of Chicago on multiple occasions.

"I’m a pretty mild-mannered guy and if I looked a little sad on the bench or something, maybe people can take it out of context," Bedard said during his season-ending availability. "I’ve said it so many times, I love being here and the city.

"People who know me know I love to be here and really trust the direction we’re going. If you get the first overall pick, you’re probably not winning the Cup the next two years. It's an understanding of where you’re at."

Bedard, who is entering the final year of his entry-level contract, won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2024.