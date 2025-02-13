Fans in Montreal boo American national anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL - A number of fans attending the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal booed the American national anthem ahead of Thursday's game against Finland.

The Bell Centre crowd also loudly jeered when the U.S. team hit the ice ahead of puck drop and during player introductions.

The arena's public address announcer asked spectators to respect both anthems immediately before Alexandre Sylvestre started singing, but many chose to ignore the request.

American supporters in attendance then started a "U-S-A! U-S-A!" chant just before puck drop only to be drowned out.

Fans at NHL games in Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver also booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" in recent weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced potentially crippling tariffs — a 30-day reprieve was negotiated Feb. 3 — and continues to muse about making America's northern neighbour its 51st state.

There were also boos at recent home games of Canada's lone NBA franchise, the Toronto Raptors.

Despite the blanket tariff pause on goods entering from Canada, Trump slapped 25 per cent duties on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S. on Monday, including Canadian products.

Crowds in Montreal have booed the U.S. anthem at NHL games in the past, including after the country's 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The Canadiens' public address announcer also asked fans to respect the anthem when the trend initially started, and many obliged.

There was no anthem booing in Halifax for a recent Rivalry Series game between the Canadian and American women's national teams.

The 4 Nations marks NHL players' return to high-level international hockey and is a teaser ahead of the Olympic tournament.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly was asked Wednesday about the potential booing of the U.S. anthem and if the league was planning to take any action.

"It's unfortunate, obviously, and we wish it wasn't the case," he said. "But from time to time things happen and people have strong feelings about it, and obviously we're aware of what's been happening here.

"I think the negativity has probably lessened over the last week. Hopefully it continues to lessen and that relations will be normal, but it's something obviously we're aware of and we'll follow."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.