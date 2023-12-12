NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored 18 seconds into overtime and Juuse Saros made 38 saves in his fifth straight victory as the Nashville Predators beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Gustav Nyquist and Michael McCarron also scored for Nashville, which has won five of its last six games.

Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim scored for the Flyers, who had their four-game winning streak halted. Samuel Ersson made 18 saves for Philadelphia and had his four-game win streak stopped. The Flyers are 4-0-2 in their last six games.

In overtime, Ersson stopped Forsberg’s initial shot from the left side. Forsberg streaked toward the crease, grabbed the loose rebound that slipped behind Ersson and stuffed in the winner.

Nyquist scored the game’s first goal at 9:42 of the first period when he redirected Alexandre Carrier’s shot from the top of the right circle past Ersson.

The Flyers carried the play in the first, outshooting Nashville 15-7, including eight shots on Saros in their three opportunities on the power play.

For the game, Philadelphia come up empty on their four opportunities with the man advantage. The Flyers entered Tuesday with the league’s worst road power play with a 6.1% success rate.

McCarron doubled the Nashville lead at 3:05 of the second. On a delayed penalty to Philadelphia, a Luke Schenn shot pinballed off of traffic and came to McCarron in the slot. He grabbed the puck and fired a wrist shot high to Ersson’s stick side.

McCarron’s goal was one of Nashville’s five shots on goal in the second.

Couturier cut Nashville's lead with 23.5 second remaining in the second with a tough angle shot with his feet below the goal line, just 10 seconds after a Predators power play expired.

Sanheim tied the game at 2 at 6:49 of the third.

