ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg broke a tie early in the third period and had an assist to help the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday night for their fifth straight victory.

Roman Josi, Michael McCarron and Gustav Nyquist also scored, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots for Nashville.

Nashville has 18 road victories, tied for third-most in the NHL. The Predators have points in seven of their last eight games away from home.

Brett Leason had a goal and an assist for Anaheim. Isac Lundestrom also scored and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves. The Ducks have lost three straight and four of five.

Forsberg made it 2-1 at 3:36 of the third with his 28th goal of the season. He got the puck off the draw between Lundestrom and Nashville’s Tommy Novak in the left faceoff circle, skated around just outside the slot and fired a long wrist shot that Dostal was unable to stop with his stick and blocker.

McCarron made it 3-1 five minutes later off a rebound.

With Dostal off for an extra skater, Leason scored with 2:24 left in the third. Nyquist then put it out of reach with an empty-net goal with 2:02 to go.

Josi opened the scoring a minute into the second period with one-timer from the point and near the blue line. Josi, who is tied for seventh among NHL defensemen with 12 goals, has two goals and nine points in his last eight games.

Lundestrom evened it with 8:05 left in the period with a wrist shot from the slot that went between Lankinen's legs. It was Lundestrom's third goal of the season and first point in eight games.

The Ducks were without forward Troy Terry, who is tied for the team lead in scoring with 45 points. Terry suffered an upper-body injury Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss at Los Angeles, and is day-to-day.

