NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored 14 seconds into overtime to give the Nashville Predators their sixth straight victory, 3-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 29 saves for Nashville.

“It definitely brings confidence and a good feeling when you’re winning,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s amazing in this game and in any sport how that kind of happens.”

Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust scored and Tristan Jarry made 23 saves for the Penguins, who have lost three of four.

Forsberg skated the length of the ice and beat Jarry on the glove side for the game-winner. As Forsberg crossed the blue line, Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly collided with Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, creating space for Forsberg to skate into the slot.

“I think (O’Reilly) was just kind of standing there and everybody wanted his ice and everyone ran into each other,” Forsberg said. “(It created) a lot of room. It was good.”

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan was surprised that no penalty was assessed on the play.

“It’s a game-changing moment, right?” he said.

McCarron opened the scoring midway through the first period when he redirected Tyson Barrie’s shot from the right point.

Gustav Nyquist picked up an assist on McCarron’s goal, extending his point-scoring streak to nine games. He has two goals and nine assists over that stretch.

McCarron struck again with 1:22 left in the first. On a delayed penalty against the Penguins, McCarron found a rebound in the low slot and fired it just under the crossbar over Jarry’s right shoulder.

“It was special, it was cool tonight,” McCarron said. “Those games don’t come around often, and when they do, it definitely feels good. It feels even better when the boys win.”

The Penguins’ power play has come up empty in their last eight games, going 0-for-20 over that span.

Malkin beat Saros in the second period with a wrist shot from the lower part of the left circle.

Rust tied the game at 2:26 of the third, when his shot from the right side deflected off Nashville defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Rust returned to the Pittsburgh lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

“Always nice to score goals, but it’s always nice to get on the scoresheet when you’ve been out for a little while,” Rust said. “It’s something that gives a little bit of confidence and I hope I can keep my game going in the right direction.”

