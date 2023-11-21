NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice and Yakov Trenin got the tiebreaking goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

Jeremy Lauzon also scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, winners of two straight.

“Nobody quit for a second in that third period and we got rewarded for that,” said Trenin, who has scored in consecutive games.

Valerie Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, Andrew Cogliano and Devon Toews also scored and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves and Nathan MacKinnon added two assists.

“At 3-3, 30 seconds left, to give up the next one, that’s heartbreaking,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

Makar has 23 assists in 17 games this season, including three in each of his last three games. He extended his point-scoring streak to seven games (one goal, 16 assists).

Trailing by a goal in the final minute, Forsberg scored with Saros pulled for an extra attacker with 37.7 remaining. Trenin followed about 16 seconds later to complete the improbable comeback.

“Third period, I thought we deserved to tie the game for sure, and then it couldn’t have happened a better way with that goal to win it,” Forsberg said.

Cogliano scored the game’s first goal with 6:00 left in the opening period. With Nashville on a power play, Nichushkin sent a shot toward the Predators goal through traffic. The puck drifted to Cogliano just outside crease for an easy tap-in for Colorado’s fifth short-handed goal of the season.

The Philadelphia Flyers entered Monday with an NHL-best five shorthanded goals on the season.

Forsberg made it 1-1 with 17.5 seconds remaining in the first. Forsberg extended his point-scoring streak to five games. Over the stretch, he has seven goals and two assists.

Lauzon beat Georgiev with a wrist shot from the right point at 3:55 of the second. Lauzon was aided by a screen from Ryan O’Reilly, who was parked just outside the crease.

Toews’ goal at 8:55 tied it 2-2 and Nichushkin followed with 6:27 left in the period with a power-play goal.

A pretty good game from us for the most part, just clean up a couple things,” Toews said. “A few mistakes hurt us, a couple missed assignments hurt us. Sometimes you get away with those, sometimes you don’t.”

Saros played his 300th career game. He snapped a five-game losing streak