NEW YORK - Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson, Vegas centre Jack Eichel and St. Louis centre Dylan Holloway have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Gustavsson went 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average, .976 save percentage and one shutout to propel the Wild to a perfect week.

He made 82 saves on 84 shots en route to earning first-star honours.

Eichel tied for the NHL lead with seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games as the Golden Knights also went undefeated last week.

Holloway also had seven points (one goal, six assists) in four contests to help the Blues extend their winning streak to six games and move into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.