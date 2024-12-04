Finland named its roster for February’s 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

Star goalie Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators as well as talented forwards Sebastian Aho of Carolina Hurricanes, Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers and Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche are the biggest names on the roster.

All were included as part of the original six players selected back in June.

See the full roster below:

Forwards

Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman

Jani Hakanpaa, Toronto Maple Leafs

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Bold = Originally selected to roster in June.

The 29-year-old Saros is having another strong season in Nashville, posting a 2.62 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage across 21 games for the struggling Preds.

Aho, 27, has netted seven goals and 19 assists over 25 games for the Hurricanes while Barkov, 29, has scored six goals and 19 assists over 18 games for the Panthers.

Rantanen, 28, might end up being Finland’s most important offensive weapon as he’s put up 15 goals and 20 assists over 26 games in 2024-25 with the Avs.

Antti Pennanen will serve as the team’s head coach.

Finland begins its 4 Nations Face-Off tournament against the United States on Feb. 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal. They will then play Sweden on Feb. 15, also from Montreal before closing round robin play against the Canada on Feb. 17 at Boston’s TD Garden.

The championship game between the top two teams goes Feb. 20 in Boston.

Without NHL players participating, Finland won gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2022 with a 6-0 record, also winning silver in 2006 and bronze in both 2010 and 2014.

Finland has been ousted in the quarterfinal round at the last two World Championships, but captured gold in two of the previous three tournaments (2019 and 2021), also winning silver in 2021.