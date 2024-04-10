Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Etienne Morin, who played this past junior season with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, has been re-assigned to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old Morin, selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Flames, was added to the Wranglers' roster on an ATO.

Morin scored 12 goals and 37 assists over 58 games with Moncton this season, his third year in the QMJHL.

The Wranglers, who have already clinched a playoff spot, have four games remaining in the AHL regular season.

In a fight for their playoff lives, the Red Wings recalled centre Zach Aston-Reese from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions.

The 29-year-old American has appeared in just one game with the Red Wings this season after recording 14 points over 77 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022-23.

Aston-Reese has 14 goals and 15 assists over 59 games in the AHL this season.

Detroit dropped a crucial game to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and are now one point behind the Caps for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining.

Defenceman Radim Zohorna has been recalled from the minors while forward Sam Poulin has been re-assigned to the AHL.

Zohorna, 27, has four goals and three assists over 31 games with the Pens in 2023-24, adding nine goals and 16 assists in 29 AHL games.

With four games left on their schedule, Pittsburgh is also one point behind the Capitals for the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and three points behind the red-hot New York Islanders for the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The organization agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract with defenceman Mikulas Hovorka.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and 11 assists over 51 games in the Czech Extraliga league this season.

Forward Graeme Clarke has been recalled from the AHL with forward Brian Halonen being sent down.