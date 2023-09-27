Flames assistant GM Chris Snow suffers catastrophic brain injury

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, and a scan showed he suffered a catastrophic brain injury, his wife Kelsie shared on social media on Wednesday..

"With a shattered heart I've come to share that Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest," she wrote. "Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris has suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. His doctors to not expect him to wake up from this.

"My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out. Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I'll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people."

Snow was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in December of 2019 - just months after being promoted to assistant GM from director of hockey analysis. He continued his role with the team and new general manager Craig Conroy gave him the additional title of vice-president of data and analytics last May.

Snow joined the Flames in 2011 after five years working for the Minnesota Wild as director of hockey operations.

Chris and Kelsie Snow have two children.