Calgary Flames veteran right winger Anthony Mantha left Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury and will not return to action.

Mantha suffered the apparent injury after taking a body check by Habs forward Emil Heineman near the end of the opening period.

The 30-year-old has four goal and three assists over 12 games entering Tuesday's action.

Mantha is in his first season with the Flames after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract this summer.

The native of Longueuil, Que., has played in 506 career games with the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights and Flames.