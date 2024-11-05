Flames F Mantha leaves with lower-body injury
Anthony Mantha - The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames veteran right winger Anthony Mantha left Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury and will not return to action.
Mantha suffered the apparent injury after taking a body check by Habs forward Emil Heineman near the end of the opening period.
The 30-year-old has four goal and three assists over 12 games entering Tuesday's action.
Mantha is in his first season with the Flames after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract this summer.
The native of Longueuil, Que., has played in 506 career games with the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights and Flames.