Flames G Markstrom scratched due to flu, Nickel signed to backup
Calgary Flames veteran starting goalie Jacob Markstrom was a late scratch for Monday's game against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights and will be replaced between the pipes by Dan Vladar.
Markstrom was deemed too sick to play after the roster transaction deadline, meaning the Flames were able to sign goalie Dustin Nickel to an amateur tryout agreement to serve as the backup against the Golden Knights.
Nickel, a 32-year-old native of Calgary, played with Mount Royal College and the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League over a decade ago.
Markstrom, 33, has posted a 5-7-2 record with a 2.93 goals-agaisnt average and a .901 save percentage over 14 games in 2023-24, his fourth season with the Flames.