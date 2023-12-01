Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington skated Friday in Calgary.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Kylington has been skating on his own with a trainer for several weeks, but remains without a timeline for return. "That will depend on how Oliver feels moving forward," Dreger wrote on X.

Kylington has yet to play this year after the team announced he was unable to participate in the opening of training camp. The Flames added the determination was made after the team's medical and fitness testing.

The 26-year-old missed all of last season while in Sweden due to personal reasons.

A second-round pick of the Flames in 2015, Kylington has 14 goals and 47 points in 168 career games, all with Calgary.

He is signed through this season at a cap hit of $2.5 million.