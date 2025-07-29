Flames prospect Parekh to miss remainder of World Junior Summer Showcase

Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh will miss the remainder of the World Junior Summer Showcase, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

No further details were announced.

The 19-year-old defenceman posted one goal in one game with the Flames to close out this past season. He posted 33 goals and 107 points in 61 games with the Saginaw Spirit last season, adding two goals and nine points in five playoff games.

Parekh was selected ninth overall in the 2024 draft. He was not part of Canada's team for the 2025 World Juniors.