Flames recall 107-point defenceman Parekh from OHL

With the Calgary Flames fighting for their playoff lives, defenceman Zayne Parekh has been recalled from the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit.

The 19-year-old, who was selected ninth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, scored 33 goals and added 74 assists over 61 games with the Spirit this season, his third campaign in the OHL. Parekh added two goals and seven assists across five playoff games.

The Flames say Parekh will join the team in Anaheim on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Ducks on Wednesday.

Parekh's 107 points ranked fifth-most in the OHL this past season, leading all defenceman. The native of Nobleton, Ont., became the fifth defenceman in CHL history to reach the 100-point mark.

With five games remaining in the regular season, the Flames sit four points behind the Minnesota Wild for the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Flames have a game in hand over the Wild as the two sides go head-to-head on Friday night in Calgary.