CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed forward Andrew Basha to a three-year entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Sunday.

The deal has an average annual value of US$897,500 at the NHL level.

Basha had 30 goals and 55 assists in 63 games with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers last season.

The 18-year-old from Calgary added five points in five playoff games.

Basha was the Flames second-round pick (41st overall) at the 2024 NHL draft.

He skated in two pre-season games for Calgary, registering an assist, before returning to the Tigers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.