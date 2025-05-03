The Calgary Flames have signed winger Matt Coronato to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension, featuring an average annual value of $6.5 million.

Coronato, 22, broke out during the 2024-25 season, scoring 24 goals and adding 23 assists over 77 games for the Flames. He had three goals and six assists in 34 games during his rookie campaign of 2023-24. Coronato has 27 goals and 29 assists over 112 career games in the NHL.

Calgary selected the native of Greenlawn, New York with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The Flames finished this season with a record of 41-27-14 and 96 points, losing a tiebreaker with the St. Louis Blues for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.