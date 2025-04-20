Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh and 2025 top draft prospect Porter Martone will be joining Team Canada for at least some exhibition games for the upcoming IIHF men's world championship, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Parekh, 19, made his NHL debut in the Flames' regular season finale on Thursday, scoring his first NHL goal and logging 20:31 minutes of ice time in a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Drafted ninth overall by Calgary in 2024, Parekh returned to junior hockey for the 2024-25 season, scoring 33 goals with 107 points in 61 games with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit, leading all defencemen in goals, assists and points.

In 2023-24, Parekh was named CHL Defenceman of the Year and helped Saginaw win its first Memorial Cup in franchise history.

Martone, 18, had 37 goals and 98 points in 57 games this season as captain of the OHL's Brampton Steelheads. In six postseason games, he had four goals and five assists.

In August, he helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and also skated in three games for Canada at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa, scoring one goal.

The IIHF men's world championship runs from May 9 to 25 in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.