Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer will make his series debut in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 on Monday night.

Greer last played in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final due to an undisclosed injury, he also missed Game 4 of that series.

As Greer draws back in, Jesper Boqvist will sit for the Panthers. The 26-year-old winger has two goals and five points 13 playoff games this spring and is without a point in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 28-year-old Greer has two goals and one assist in 10 playoff games after posting six goals and 17 points in 81 games this season, his first with the Panthers.

The Panthers are back in Florida after splitting the first two games of the series with the Oilers. Game 4 will take place on Thursday night.