The Florida Panthers acquire goaltender Daniil Tarasov from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 2025 fifth-round pick on Thursday.

Tarasov, 26, appeared in 20 games with the Blue Jackets last season, going 7-10-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average and .881 save percentage while serving as a backup for starting netminder Elvis Merzlikins.

The 6-foot-5 netminder is coming off a three-year, $3.15 million contract, which carried a cap hit of $1.05 million annually. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Drafted 86th overall by the Blue Jackets in 2017, Tarasov has a career 19-34-6 record with a 3.44 GAA and .898 save percentage.

The Novokuznetsk, Russia, native represented his country at the 2019 World Juniors, taking home a bronze medal.