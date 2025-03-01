The Chicago Blackhawks have traded defenceman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight and a 2027 first-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Jones, 30, has only appeared in 42 games this season while dealing with a right foot injury. He has seven goals and 27 points while averaging 24:30 of ice time.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman is in the third season of an eight-year, $76 million contract with an annual cap hit of $9.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

Chicago will retain 25 per cent of Jones' salary as part of the deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Jones was acquired by the Blackhawks, along with two draft picks, from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenceman Adam Boqvist and three draft picks in 2021.

Drafted fourth overall by the Nashville Predators in 2013, Jones has 97 goals and 432 points in 839 career games split between the Predators, Blue Jackets, and Blackhawks.

His best season came during the 2017-18 campaign where he had 16 goals and 57 points in 78 games while averaging 24:36 of ice time and was named to the NHL’s second all-star team.

The Arlington, Texas, native represented his country four times at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2015.

Knight, 23, has a 12-8-1 record this season with the Panthers with a 2.40 goals-against average and .907 save percentage while backing up starting netminder Sergei Bobrovsky.

Drafted 13th overall by the Panthers in 2019, Knight has a career 44-25-7 record with a 2.76 GAA and .906 save percentage.

The Darien, Conn., native represented the United States twice at the World Juniors, taking home a gold medal in 2021 and a silver medal in 2019.