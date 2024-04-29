The Florida Panthers are moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Florida eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night with a 6-1 Game 5 win, taking the best-of-seven series four games to one.

Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each had two goals and an assist in the victory. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 32 shots as the Panthers sent their in-state rivals home.

Paul Maurice's team finished the regular season atop the Atlantic Division at 54-24-6 with 110 points, their second-highest total in team history.

The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the series before the Lightning held off elimination in Game 4, winning 6-3 on home ice. This sent the Panthers back to Sunrise, Fla., with a 3-1 lead, one win shy of advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year.

For the Lightning, it's their second consecutive first-round exit after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive years. The Bolts won back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021, before falling to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 final.

Florida will take on the winner of the series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston leads 3-1 with a chance to close things out Tuesday night in Game 5 at TD Garden.